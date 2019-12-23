POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PARLIAMENTARY PEST: The man who’s been the bain of MPs and broadcasters say he isn’t giving up fight
01:22
World
PARLIAMENTARY PEST: The man who’s been the bain of MPs and broadcasters say he isn’t giving up fight
To the world, who watched on TV cameras as he harangued politicians with his megaphone, he’s the ‘Stop Brexit’ guy, but to his friends and family he’s Steve Bray. Outraged at the result of the 2016 referendum, Steve took up position outside Parliament every day for three and a half years, screaming at anyone who would listen that they had to “stop Brexit”. Now his cause has lost, Steve says he’s got another one… to get the country to rejoin the EU.
December 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?