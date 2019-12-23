Malaysia Corruption Scandal

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Called the ‘Heist of the Century,’ it's a $4.5 billion scandal that involves a Van Gogh painting, luxury yachts, banks from the US, Singapore and Switzerland, Leonardo DiCaprio, a Saudi prince, a French billionaire and many more. At the heart of all this? The former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, and his pet project the 1Malasiya Development Berhad - a state funded bank entangled in what seems to be the biggest corruption scandal of the century. #NajibRazak #1MDB #Malaysia
December 23, 2019
