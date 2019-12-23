POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thai sanctuary gives elephants freedom to roam
02:44
World
Thai sanctuary gives elephants freedom to roam
Elephants were phased out of the logging industry in Thailand about 30 years ago, leaving their mahouts unemployed. Trainers then turned to the tourism industry offering elephant rides, performances and an overall Instagram-worthy experience with the majestic giants. But their training practices have been criticised as cruel and outdated. As Natasha Hussain reports, one NGO has come up with an ethical alternative. #thailandelephants #animalabuse #animalrights
December 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?