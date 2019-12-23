POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African free trade zone to be world's biggest | Money Talks
While several countries were feuding this year, nations of the African continent banded together, initiating the first phase of the Continental Free Trade Agreement in July. The deal paves the way for the region to become the world's largest single trading market. At a summit in Niger, some of the last remaining member states, including Nigeria, finally joined the trade pact, which is expected to increase investment and manufacturing. But many issues still need to be negotiated until it's fully operational by 2030. #AfricaFreeTrade #IntraAfricaTrade #AfricanUnion
December 23, 2019
