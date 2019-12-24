World Share

Doomsday Preppers: Survival camps in US cater to new fears

Have you ever wondered what you would do in an apocalypse? Well, if you have doubts about how you’d fare in a doomsday scenario, a new breed of off-the-grid survival camps may be the answer. These ranches don’t target traditional doomsday preppers but rather, the middle-class worried about their vulnerability in city centres and suburbs. Natasha Hussain has the story. #doomsdaypreppers #doomsday #apocalypse