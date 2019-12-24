POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong market unshaken by anti-government protests
10:39
BizTech
Hong Kong market unshaken by anti-government protests
It's been a big year for stock markets across the world - but few places have seen the sort of ups and downs that Hong Kong's has witnessed over the past 12 months. As protests have rocked the international financial centre, its stock exchange has tried to adapt to a challenging global market. It's seen some big action as well - not least of which is China's largest firm finally coming home. Joel Flynn has more for us from Hong Kong. #HongKongExchange #Alibaba #ABInbev
December 24, 2019
