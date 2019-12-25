POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2019 Review: Many South America countries hit by wave of protests
2019 saw countries across Latin America rocked by mass demonstrations. Tens of thousands of people voiced concern over issues like corruption, poor social services and election results. The region's economy continues to grow - slowly. But inequality persists, which has led to growing discontent with the ruling classes. Manuel Rueda, takes a look back at the year's events. #latinamericaprotests #protests2019 #latinamericaprotests2019
December 25, 2019
