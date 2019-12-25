What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

2019 Review: Many South America countries hit by wave of protests

2019 saw countries across Latin America rocked by mass demonstrations. Tens of thousands of people voiced concern over issues like corruption, poor social services and election results. The region's economy continues to grow - slowly. But inequality persists, which has led to growing discontent with the ruling classes. Manuel Rueda, takes a look back at the year's events. #latinamericaprotests #protests2019 #latinamericaprotests2019