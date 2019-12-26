POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Ongoing regime assaults drive tens of thousands from Idlib
The War in Syria: Ongoing regime assaults drive tens of thousands from Idlib
Ongoing regime assaults on Syria's Idlib province have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. Recent bombardments are the worst seen in Syria's last opposition stronghold in months. Many people don't know where to go. Those who do, don't have the resources to survive. And as Yasin Eken reports, their struggle for survival is becoming even more difficult as winter sets in. #Idlib #AssadRegime #Syria
December 26, 2019
