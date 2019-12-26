World Share

2019 Review: Renewed tensions further strain ties between the US and Iran

Over the past year, relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new round of sanctions on government officials, aimed at pressuring the Iranian government to stop the abuse and detention of protesters. The sanctions are just one example of how tensions have intensified between the two countries. Lionel Donovan explains. #Us #Iran #NuclearDeal