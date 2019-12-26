POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2019 Review: Renewed tensions further strain ties between the US and Iran
06:02
Over the past year, relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new round of sanctions on government officials, aimed at pressuring the Iranian government to stop the abuse and detention of protesters. The sanctions are just one example of how tensions have intensified between the two countries. Lionel Donovan explains. #Us #Iran #NuclearDeal
December 26, 2019
