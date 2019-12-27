POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2019 Review: Israel's political scene dominated by failed govt coalitions
03:38
World
2019 Review: Israel's political scene dominated by failed govt coalitions
The political crisis in Israel looks set to continue into 2020, with Israelis heading to the polls in March - for their third election in less than 12 months. Despite the criticism Netanyahu is facing, a highlight for his leadership this year has been strengthening ties with the Trump Administration. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz takes a look at the ups and downs of Israeli politics over the past year. #IsraelPolitics #BenjaminNetanyahu #IsraelElections
December 27, 2019
