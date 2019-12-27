POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands flee leaving Marat al Numan, a ghost town in Syria
02:47
World
The latest offensive by Syrian regime forces has prompted warnings from the United Nations of a humanitarian catastrophe. Over 100 thousand people have fled southern Idlib and are heading towards the Turkish border. TRT World has gained exclusive access to Marat al-Numan which is currently on the frontline of the assault. And as Yasin Eken reports - the town is entirely deserted. #SyrianRefugees#TurkeySyriaBorder #SyriaOffensive
December 27, 2019
