Thousands flee leaving Marat al Numan, a ghost town in Syria

The latest offensive by Syrian regime forces has prompted warnings from the United Nations of a humanitarian catastrophe. Over 100 thousand people have fled southern Idlib and are heading towards the Turkish border. TRT World has gained exclusive access to Marat al-Numan which is currently on the frontline of the assault. And as Yasin Eken reports - the town is entirely deserted. #SyrianRefugees#TurkeySyriaBorder #SyriaOffensive