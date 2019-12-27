POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NEXUS REVIEW: A look back at the biggest scandal of 2019, JEFFREY EPSTEIN
It’s a story about one man that dominated the whole year, dragging famous names into a quagmire of scandal and disgrace. When Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of young women, the ramifications touched on the wealthy and powerful throughout America and around the world. We visited the story three times, speaking to old acquaintances of Epstein, lawyers who wanted to put him behind bars, and confidantes of Britain’s royal family, which was left reeling following a car crash interview by Prince Andrew over his associations with the convicted sex offender.
December 27, 2019
