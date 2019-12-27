Streaming platforms battle it out for viewers | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
07:45
The battle between streaming services intensified this year, with Apple and Disney launching their own platforms to rival Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Both came to the market with considerable money to spend, meaning more competition for the sector and more choice for consumers. But as Nick Harper reports, it comes at a cost. For more on this Natan Edelsburg joined us from New York. He's Chief Operating Officer at Muck Rack. #Netflix #HBO #AppleTV #Disney
December 27, 2019
