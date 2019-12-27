BizTech Share

Robot replacements threaten South Korean workers | Money Talks

South Korea recently announced a 300-million-dollar research and development plan for the robotics industry. It's part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But independent studies estimate some 800-million people globally could be displaced by automation and the rise of artificial intelligence in the next decade. And as Joseph Kim reports, in a high-tech economy such as South Korea, the transition could be devastating for the workforce.