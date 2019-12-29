POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2019 Review: Turkey launched operation to clear YPG from its border
04:41
World
2019 Review: Turkey launched operation to clear YPG from its border
Areas east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria have been the main point of tension between Turkey and the United States throughout 2019. President Donald Trump eventually ordered US troops out of the area, and Turkey sent its soldiers in to clear the YPG terror group away from its border. Obaida Hitto visited the area to talk to locals about what life is like after the YPG was removed and what they face in the new year. #TurkeySyria #Ypg #Terrorism
December 29, 2019
