Months of protests choke Hong Kong's economy | Money Talks
More than 6,000 people have been arrested in protests in Hong Kong over the past six months, after the government tried to push through a controversial extradition law. The protests have rocked the international financial hub, with crackdowns by police dividing the city. And as Hong Kong confronts an uncertain political future, its economy is reeling - and may never be the same again. Joel Flynn takes a closer look at how the events unfolded. For more, we spoke to Jan Yumul in Hong Kong. #HongKong #FinancialHub #ExtraditionLaw
December 30, 2019
