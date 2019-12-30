POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Volunteers struggle to save wild animals from Australia fires
01:53
World
Volunteers struggle to save wild animals from Australia fires
There are no official counts or estimates of how wildlife has been affected by the deadly bushfires in Australia that have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in five states since September. The fire and heat are either killing the native fauna such as kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and echidnas, or driving them out of the bushland and into peoples homes. #Australia #bushfires #wildlife
December 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?