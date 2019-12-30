World Share

Volunteers struggle to save wild animals from Australia fires

There are no official counts or estimates of how wildlife has been affected by the deadly bushfires in Australia that have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in five states since September. The fire and heat are either killing the native fauna such as kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and echidnas, or driving them out of the bushland and into peoples homes. #Australia #bushfires #wildlife