POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Defending Libya: Govt fighters vow to defend Tripoli from warlord's attacks
01:53
World
Defending Libya: Govt fighters vow to defend Tripoli from warlord's attacks
Ever since Khalifa Haftar started his campaign to take over the Libyan capital, the resurgent fighting has gotten more intense. Fighters allied with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord, say they are determined to defend their only home left. TRT World's Semir Sejfovic spoke to some of them and sent this report from the front lines. #LibyaConflict #LibyaGovernment #Tripoli
December 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?