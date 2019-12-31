World Share

Defending Libya: Govt fighters vow to defend Tripoli from warlord's attacks

Ever since Khalifa Haftar started his campaign to take over the Libyan capital, the resurgent fighting has gotten more intense. Fighters allied with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord, say they are determined to defend their only home left. TRT World's Semir Sejfovic spoke to some of them and sent this report from the front lines. #LibyaConflict #LibyaGovernment #Tripoli