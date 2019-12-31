BizTech Share

Climate change activism intensifies in 2019 | Money Talks

From Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg to the international protest movement Extinction Rebellion, 2019 was the year climate activism hit the headlines. Some said we should stop eating red meat, others suggested giving-up air travel. But at the same time, we learned global emissions hit an all-time high. So Sarah Morice asks, for all the noise the protesters are making, is anyone really listening? For more on this, Sven Harmeling spoke to us from Bonn, Germany. He's the Global Policy Lead on Climate Change for CARE. #ClimateChange #Greta #CarbonEmissions