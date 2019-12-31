World Share

Military deployed to support fire crews, stage evacuations in Australia

The death toll from Australia’s bushfires has risen to 12. A father and son died on New Year’s Eve in New South Wales. Emergency warnings are in place across three states as hundreds of fires continue to burn out of control. And thousands of people are bracing for an anxious 24 hours ahead. Melinda Nucifora has the latest. #australiafires #australiabushfires #firesinaustralia