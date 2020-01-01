POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Children killed when rocket hits school in Idlib
04:38
World
At least six people - four of them children - have been killed when in a rocket strike on a school in Syria's northern rebel-held Idlib province. The attack has taken place in the town of Sarmin. At least 20 people are injured. Idlib is part of a de-escalation zone, but it has come under heavy bombardment by the Syrian regime and Russian jets in recent months. The violence has forced the displacement of more than 280-thousand people, most of whom have fled towards the Turkish border. #idlib #syriawar #syrianews
January 1, 2020
