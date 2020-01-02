Carlos Ghosn vows to clear his name after Tokyo escape | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish authorities have arrested seven people, including four pilots, in connection with former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon via Istanbul. It's just part of what's become an international effort to piece together how the executive was able to flee Tokyo despite being under 24-hour surveillance. He was awaiting trial in Japan for a host of financial crimes. His escape is the latest twist in the more than year-long scandal that has rocked the world's leading auto alliance. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Jim Holder - the editorial director at Autocar. – joined us from London. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #Turkey
January 2, 2020
