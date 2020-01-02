BizTech Share

Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign gas agreement | Money Talks

The leaders of Greece, Israel and Greek administered Cyprus have signed an agreement to build a new gas pipeline across the eastern Mediterranean. However, it contradicts a memorandum of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya over their maritime borders in November. For more on this, Andrew Hopkins spoke to us from Athens where the leaders met. #GasPipeline #Cyprus #Turkey #MaritimeBorders