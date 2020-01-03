World Share

Google’s AI system can beat doctors at detecting breast cancer

A Google artificial intelligence system did a better job to detect breast cancer than human doctors assessing images from mammograms, according to a new study. A team of scientists from Google and universities in the UK and the US studied mammograms from thousands of women. The specially designed algorithm proved more accurate and made fewer mistakes. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #BreastCancer #Mammography #ArtificialIntelligence