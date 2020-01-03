World Share

The Fight for Idlib

Russian and Syrian regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwestern Syria, with the latter vowing to recapture Idlib. The latest assault has caused mass displacement with more than 235,000 people fleeing their homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country cannot handle a further inflow of refugees and has warned that Europe will also feel the impact if the bombing is not stopped. Guests Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Navvar Saban Military Analyst at OMRAN Centre for Strategic Studies