Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian general | Money Talks

BizTech
Oil prices have surged after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad. General Qasem Soleimani was head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force and a key figure behind Iran's support for its proxies in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. And Tehran's threat to retaliate, is stoking fears that the worst may be yet to come. Shoaib Hasan has more on what his death means. Babak Emamian is a member of the British Iranian Business Association in London. He told Money Talks Iran might retaliate by disrupting Saudi's oil exports. #Iran #Oil #Soleimani
January 3, 2020
