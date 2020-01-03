POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, Israel defend killing of top Iran general
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called Soleimani's assassination lawful as well as necessary to protect American lives. But many members of Congress, especially Democrats, are asking why the president didn't consult them. They say carrying out the air strike without their authorization is illegal. Donald Trump's decision could have lasting effects not only on his foreign policy but also on his presidency, the 2020 presidential race and his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. Courtney Kealy reports from Washington.
January 3, 2020
