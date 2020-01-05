POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia Fires: Firefighters battle dozens of blazes into the night
01:48
World
Australia Fires: Firefighters battle dozens of blazes into the night
Australian's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he's putting more Defence Force boots on the ground, more planes in the sky, more ships to sea, and more trucks to roll in to support the bushfire fighting effort. Extreme heat has been fuelling the deadly and destructive flames. In the western suburbs of Sydney, temperatures soared to nearly 50-degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place on earth on Saturday. Angela Murphy reports. #AustraliaBushfires #BushfireNews #ScottMorrison
January 5, 2020
