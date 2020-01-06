POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial to begin in New York
Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative 25 million dollar settlement with his accusers in a civil law suit but his legal battles are far from over. The media mogul's criminal trial is scheduled to begin on Monday and he could face life in prison. Weinstein is being tried on charges of sexual assault involving two women but as TRT's William Denselow reports, around 70 women accuse him of misconduct. #HarveyWeinstein #Weinsteinrapetrial #metoo
January 6, 2020
