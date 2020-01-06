Seasonal spending habits shift in the US | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
According to e-marketer US holiday retail sales surpassed the trillion dollar mark in 2018, with online Christmas shopping predicted to hit a record high in 2019.That is according to data compiled by the Adobe Sensei platform. It predicts sales could surge by 14 percent, topping $140 billion. But as Jagruti Dave reports from Washington, how people are shopping could signal a shift in seasonal spending habits. #SeasonalSpending #RetailSales #OnlineShopping
January 6, 2020
