POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
LANGUAGES: Are they worth saving?
26:00
World
LANGUAGES: Are they worth saving?
Did you know there are 7000 languages in the world -- but within the next 80 years, nearly half of those could disappear…. silencing entire cultures along with them. With languages around the world rapidly ceasing to exist, how can we save them from dying - and is it worth the effort? Guests: David Nathan Linguist Colin West Gaelic speaker Carrie Gillon Co-host of The Vocal Fries Podcast LOCATOR: ARIZONA Daniel Borge Udell Co-founder of Wikitongues LOCATOR: NEW YORK Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Langauges, #Dyinglanguages, #lingustics
January 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?