World
Soleimani Assassination: Hundreds of thousands attend funeral procession in Tehran
Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the funeral of the Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, hailed as a martyr, in Tehran. The general was killed in a United States drone strike on Friday. American officials have justified the assassination, saying Soleimani had been planning a wave of imminent attacks. Semir Sejfovic reports from Tehran. #Iran #QasemSoleimani #US
January 6, 2020
