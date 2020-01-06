World Share

Soleimani Assassination: Hundreds of thousands attend funeral procession in Tehran

Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the funeral of the Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, hailed as a martyr, in Tehran. The general was killed in a United States drone strike on Friday. American officials have justified the assassination, saying Soleimani had been planning a wave of imminent attacks. Semir Sejfovic reports from Tehran. #Iran #QasemSoleimani #US