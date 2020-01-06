Iran stops complying with 2015 nuclear deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices are continuing their dramatic surge as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran over the assassination of one of its most powerful generals. Gold prices have also rallied to near 7-year highs, as Tehran threatens to avenge the killing of General Qasem Soleimani. It's also announced it will no longer abide by any of the uranium enrichment limitations it agreed to under the 2015 nuclear deal.. adding to the rising risk of all-out war with the US. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more on this Nader Habibi joined us from Waltham, Massachusetts. He's a Professor of Practice in the Economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University. #Soleimani #OilPrices #Nuclear
January 6, 2020
