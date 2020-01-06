BizTech Share

Fires spreading across Australia threaten economy | Money Talks

The cost to the Australian economy of the ongoing bushfires has already likely topped 2-billion- dollars by one estimate – and is still climbing. The bushfires have destroyed more than 5 million hectares of bush and countless homes. And now there is a warning that temperatures may rise over the next few days. Twenty five people have been killed so far, while thousands of buildings have been destroyed. Francis Collings reports. We spoke to Australian economist, Steve Keen in Amsterdam. He's also an Honorary Research Fellow at University College London. #BushFires #Australia #Economy