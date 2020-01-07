POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela’s Guaido re-elected as parliament speaker in parallel session
02:19
World
Venezuela’s Guaido re-elected as parliament speaker in parallel session
Two lawmakers are declaring themselves speaker of the National Assembly after a political standoff in Venezuela. The country's socialist government installed Luis Parra the new head of parliament, after armed troops blocked the opposition from entering the building. And in a parallel vote in a pro-opposition newspaper’s office, the opposition lawmakers chose Juan Guaido as parliament speaker. Mary Triny Mena reports from Caracas. #VenezuelaGovernment #NicolasMaduro #JuanGuaido
January 7, 2020
