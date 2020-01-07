POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A share of the spoils at the 2020 Golden Globes awards | Money Talks
A share of the spoils at the 2020 Golden Globes awards | Money Talks
Awards season kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, as celebrities hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes. And while Netflix went into the competition as a hot favourite, traditional studios managed to triumph over the streaming service. As some of Hollywood's biggest names claimed their prizes, this year they were all united on one thing the climate crisis. #GoldenGlobes #Netflix #StreamingServices #Cinema
January 7, 2020
