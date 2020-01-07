POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozen killed in funeral procession stampede in Iran
Dozen killed in funeral procession stampede in Iran
Iran's foreign minister has accused Washington of 'state terrorism'. US officials have told the media that its military has been placed on high alert over fears of an attack. Meanwhile emotions have been running high in Iran, where the burial of General Qassem Soleimani was delayed after a stampede in which more than 50 people died. The US insists the assassination of Soleimani was necessary to prevent an imminent attack. Defense secretary Mark Esper says he's confident the order was legal - but Iran's parliament has voted to recognise all US forces as terrorists. Gofran Sawalha reports. #Iran #US #Iraq
January 7, 2020
