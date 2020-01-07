POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secures parliamentary backing after winning vote
World
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secures parliamentary backing after winning vote
After nearly a year of political deadlock, Spain has finally got a new government. Caretaker socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won a parliamentary vote of confidence by a margin of just two votes. It means he now leads Spain's first coalition minority government since democracy was restored in 1978. And crucially, he was helped by abstentions from Catalan nationlists - as Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #Spain #SpanishElection #Catalans
January 7, 2020
