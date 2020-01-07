World Share

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secures parliamentary backing after winning vote

After nearly a year of political deadlock, Spain has finally got a new government. Caretaker socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won a parliamentary vote of confidence by a margin of just two votes. It means he now leads Spain's first coalition minority government since democracy was restored in 1978. And crucially, he was helped by abstentions from Catalan nationlists - as Iolo ap Dafydd reports.