POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Talks on French pension reforms to resume | Money Talks
02:59
BizTech
Talks on French pension reforms to resume | Money Talks
Pension talks between the French government and trade unions are set to continue on January 10 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement. French unions have called for nationwide strikes to continue until the government concedes to their demands. Workers are protesting against pensions reform proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. We spoke to Elena Casas in Paris for more insight. #France #PensionReforms # Macron
January 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?