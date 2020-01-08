POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and Russia call for a ceasefire in Libya
03:29
World
Turkey and Russia call for a ceasefire in Libya
In other breaking news this hour - Turkey and Russia have called for a ceasefire in Libya starting from January 12th. The Turkish foreign minister made the announcement during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart. Mevlut Cavusoglu says both sides want the sovereignty of the Libyan people to remain strong. Libya analyst and researcher Ahmed Sewehli joins me now. #Turkey #Russia #Libya
January 8, 2020
