Carlos Ghosn has made his first appearance since his flight from Tokyo
02:34
World
Carlos Ghosn has made his first appearance since his flight from Tokyo
Fugitive Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has made his first appearance since his flight from house arrest in Tokyo. He's held a news conference in Beirut justifying his decision to escape from Japan. Ghosn faces charges of financial misconduct there, but he says they're all part of a plot against him by Nissan executives and Japanese government officials. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #Ghosn #Lebanon #Japan
January 8, 2020
