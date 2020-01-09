POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Victims of regime attack on Idlib school struggle to recover
02:36
World

Russian backed regime attacks in Idlib have killed more than a thousand civilians, including hundreds of women and children since April last year. Hospitals, markets, mosques and schools have all been targeted. On the first day of the New Year, the Assad regime carried out another attack on a school in Idlib. Obaida Hitto reports from the hospital where some of the victims are still recovering. #schoolattack #idlib #syrianews
January 9, 2020
