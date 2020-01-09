POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
#AustraliaFires: Twitter battles conspiracy theorists blaming bushfires on Arsonists
01:25
World
#AustraliaFires: Twitter battles conspiracy theorists blaming bushfires on Arsonists
Australia’s bush-fires continue to rage through the country. Scores have died, thousands of homes burnt down and about a billion animals dead. But on Twitter, a coordinated campaign blamed the bush-fires on arsonists rather than the impact of climate change on the country. We take a look at how fake news on the bush-fires is spreading on the internet. #AustraliaFires #ArsonEmergency #FakeNews
January 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?