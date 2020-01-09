Lies about arsonists are spreading on social

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
00:57 - The Australian bushfires are as bad as they have been in living memory because the world is hotter now and that has led to drier conditions in Australia and earlier warm weather. This has exacerbated the fire season. But, some on social want you to believe it’s actually all been caused by arsonists 04:28 - Deepika Padukon makes herself part of the story of student protests a JNU 06:56 - U-Haul to stop hiring smokers     11:33 - #mexit #AustraliaBushfires #ArsonEmergency
January 9, 2020
