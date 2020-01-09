World Share

TurkStream pipeline begins delivering gas to Turkey | Money Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have officially launched the TurkStream gas pipeline here in Istanbul. Panning the Black Sea, the new pipeline will help meet Turkey's rising energy needs and provide Moscow a new conduit to its biggest customer, the European Union. Alican Ayanlar reports. We also got more from Dan Ashby in Moscow. For analysis, we spoke to Mehmet Ogutcu in Izmir. He’s the chairman of the London Energy Club. #Turkey #Russia #Turkstream