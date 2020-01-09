POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TurkStream pipeline begins delivering gas to Turkey | Money Talks
09:12
World
TurkStream pipeline begins delivering gas to Turkey | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have officially launched the TurkStream gas pipeline here in Istanbul. Panning the Black Sea, the new pipeline will help meet Turkey's rising energy needs and provide Moscow a new conduit to its biggest customer, the European Union. Alican Ayanlar reports. We also got more from Dan Ashby in Moscow. For analysis, we spoke to Mehmet Ogutcu in Izmir. He’s the chairman of the London Energy Club. #Turkey #Russia #Turkstream
January 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?