BizTech
GHOSN BACK! How former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn skipped bail in Japan and popped up in Lebanon
Carlos Ghosn was on the verge of becoming a cautionary tale about doing business in Japan. The titan of the car industry, detained and indicted for financial misconduct in Tokyo, faced years in prison at the hands of the country’s ruthless justice system. That was until he disappeared on 29th December, turning up half a world away in Beirut. How did he escape and why? Nexus investigates.
January 9, 2020
