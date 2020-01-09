French unions intensify strikes ahead of pension talks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paris was gridlocked on Thursday, as nurses, teachers and other public sector workers joined the latest demonstrations against changes to the country's pension system. The strikes have caused rail and other transport service disruptions in the country for more than a month, and the French government hopes an agreement will be reached on pension reforms by Friday. The measures President Emmanuel Macron proposed would eliminate the 42 separate pension schemes that offer early retirement and other advantages, mainly to public-sector workers. French unions have called for nationwide strikes to continue until the government concedes to their demands. Elena Casas has more from Paris. #macron #Pensions #Retirement
January 9, 2020
