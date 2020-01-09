POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Royal Step: Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving away from royal duties
02:49
World
A Royal Step: Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving away from royal duties
The British queen and Prince Charles are said to be hurt and disappointed following the news Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are essentially quitting the royal family. The couple announced they will step back as senior royals and plan to become financially independent. And as Sarah Morice reports, other royals weren't given any warning the announcement was coming. #Britain'sRoyalFamily #PrinceHarry #Meghan
January 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?