What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

A Royal Step: Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving away from royal duties

The British queen and Prince Charles are said to be hurt and disappointed following the news Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are essentially quitting the royal family. The couple announced they will step back as senior royals and plan to become financially independent. And as Sarah Morice reports, other royals weren't given any warning the announcement was coming. #Britain'sRoyalFamily #PrinceHarry #Meghan