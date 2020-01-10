POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taiwan to vote on Saturday to elect new president
02:26
World
Taiwan to vote on Saturday to elect new president
Taiwan is heading to the polls on Saturday for a highly anticipated general election. But the minds of the island's voters might just be a little farther away from home - in Hong Kong. As the Chinese-ruled city enters its seventh month of protests, many in Taiwan say they fear what their own futures might look like under Beijing's influence. Grace Lee has the story. #taiwanelection #taiwannews #taiwanelection2020
January 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?