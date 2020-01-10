POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trudeau says Ukraine plane likely shot down by Iranian missile
03:03
World
Trudeau says Ukraine plane likely shot down by Iranian missile
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence suggests the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday was mistakenly shot down by Iran. Trudeau says evidence indicates an Iranian surface-to-air missile hit the plane. Iran denies the allegations and is calling on Canada to share its intelligence. 176 people, many of them from Iran and Canada, were killed in the crash. Natasha Hussain has the story. #TrudeauIran #UkrainePlane #IranCrash
January 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?